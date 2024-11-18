OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.7% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group lowered their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $612.71. 78,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,031. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $527.11 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $721.02 and its 200-day moving average is $763.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

