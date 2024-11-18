OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,533,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 337.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $176.60 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.16 and its 200-day moving average is $191.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

