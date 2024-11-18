Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,243 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

