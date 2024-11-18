Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VBR opened at $207.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

