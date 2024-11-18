Planning Directions Inc. Sells 468 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $408.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.34 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

