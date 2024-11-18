Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.69. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

