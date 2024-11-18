Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

