pufETH Price Reaches $3,139.10 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $467.25 million and $13.80 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pufETH has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,139.10 or 0.03487961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 148,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 148,388.57547195. The last known price of pufETH is 3,190.21295205 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,685,981.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

