QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after buying an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.1 %

QCOM opened at $160.50 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.34.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

