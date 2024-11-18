Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $129,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 68.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $323.33 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.97 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.64%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

