Quest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 395.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,968,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 863,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,612,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 707,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,642,000 after buying an additional 62,784 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

PSA opened at $335.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $251.49 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

