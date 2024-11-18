Quest Partners LLC Increases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 323,860.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after buying an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.62.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $192.22 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $94.97 and a one year high of $199.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average is $152.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2,402.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

