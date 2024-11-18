Quest Partners LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 228.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 219.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 36.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCO opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.89. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

