Quest Partners LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 253,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Easterly Government Properties accounts for 0.3% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 588.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

