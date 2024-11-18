Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,036,000 after purchasing an additional 242,786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after buying an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

