Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 7,910 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,046,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $181,737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $718,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,493,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $561,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

VZ opened at $41.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.