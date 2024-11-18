RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $76,818.06 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $76,818.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,201.20. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $334,849.92.

RingCentral Price Performance

RingCentral stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,913. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 138.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in RingCentral by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

