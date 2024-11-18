Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $83,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

