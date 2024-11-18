Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 13661611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $2,735,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,907,290. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,710,549 shares of company stock valued at $115,477,194 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,410,000 after buying an additional 3,817,355 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $79,780,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after buying an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

