Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,027,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $39.32 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,891 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $149,453.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,634.39. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,687,579.25. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $222,211. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.