Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, major shareholder United Workers sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,379,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,723,297.32. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,335,972.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,850.60. This trade represents a 10.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,919 shares of company stock worth $21,688,307 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Amalgamated Financial



Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

