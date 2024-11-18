Semus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $716.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

