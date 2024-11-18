Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.69. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.