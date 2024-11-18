Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Decreases By 7.3%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,830 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,388,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 490,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,623,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 483,787 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,921,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $10.91 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

