Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Grows By 14.3%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,650,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 17,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
BX traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $179.83. 240,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average is $140.34. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $104.39 and a 12 month high of $184.34.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.21%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
