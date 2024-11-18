Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Declines By 7.1%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 838,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Immersion

In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,174.65. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,843.59. The trade was a 2.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,513 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Price Performance

Immersion stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

