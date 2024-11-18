Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Declines By 24.9%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Kinaxis Price Performance

KXSCF stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. 1,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.44.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

