Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308,418 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $186,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 278,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.2 %

SCCO traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.39. 31,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,848. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

