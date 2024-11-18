SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

