Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 6.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

