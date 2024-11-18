StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $22.27.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
