Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 3,364 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,851,000 after acquiring an additional 815,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,578,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

