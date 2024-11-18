Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $10.31 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.6% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $496.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.83. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $382.66 and a 52 week high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

