Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $168.53 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $178.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

