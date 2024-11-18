T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

TGRW opened at $38.92 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

