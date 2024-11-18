Taurus Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUG opened at $397.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $293.61 and a 52 week high of $410.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
