Taurus Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $397.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $293.61 and a 52 week high of $410.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.