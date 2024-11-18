The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,142. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $158.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,200. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,181,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 260.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $21,744,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $2,638,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

