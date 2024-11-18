Theory Financial LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Theory Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $111.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $85.49 and a 12 month high of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

