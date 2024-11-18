Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $86.82 Million Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,110 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Helios Technologies worth $86,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $33,154.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,016.76. This represents a 14.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $49.86 on Monday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

