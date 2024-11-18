Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 891.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,404 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $70,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after buying an additional 135,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after buying an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 486,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 186.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after acquiring an additional 523,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SJM opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

