Tidemark LLC Has $15.18 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tidemark LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,795 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Tidemark LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,840,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,572,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $68.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

