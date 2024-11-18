Tidemark LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Tidemark LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 309,915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 548,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,573,000 after buying an additional 62,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 539,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,718,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BILS opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.