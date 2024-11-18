Tidemark LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tidemark LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $65.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

