TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

