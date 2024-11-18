TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Performance

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

