TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

