TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 369,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,480,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,841,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $37.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.