TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,344,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 287,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,548,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,297,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,218,000 after buying an additional 179,080 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $588.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.19 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

