Turbo (TURBO) 1-Day Volume Hits $187.10 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Turbo has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Turbo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Turbo has a total market capitalization of $618.60 million and approximately $187.10 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Turbo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,567.69 or 0.99548209 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,817.23 or 0.98732345 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 65,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00894629 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $229,901,619.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Turbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.