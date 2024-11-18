Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.
View Our Latest Stock Report on UAA
Under Armour Trading Up 0.9 %
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.