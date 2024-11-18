Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Under Armour Trading Up 0.9 %

About Under Armour

NYSE UAA opened at $9.94 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

